Sindh govt imposes ban on carrying weapons till Ashura

KARACHI - The Sindh government has imposed a ban on carrying weapons and use of drones, loudspeakers, wall chalking, etc from Muharram 1 to Muharram 10 (Ashura) across the province.

All permissions issued by the home department to carry weapons in relaxation of a ban imposed under section 144 of the criminal procedure code shall remain suspended until Ashura.

The notification said that “in order to maintain peace, law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram, 1446 Hijri (2024), there would be ban on use of loudspeakers, speeches, wall chalking, posters, banners, leaflets, audios, videos etc spewing hatred and violence, presence of any unwarranted person on roof-top during Muharram events, processions/rallies/majalis, jalsa, Tazia without permit, assembly of five persons or more except Muharram processions etc and carrying of arms/ammunition and use of Helicams/drones from Muharram-ul-Haram 1 to 10 throughout the province of Sindh.” The government has also imposed a ban on pillion riding in the province on Muharram 9 and 10. According to a notification issued by the additional chief secretary-home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the ban on pillion riding shall be for Muharram 9 and 1.

The ban shall not be applicable on women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies/private security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services, it added.