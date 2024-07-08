Monday, July 08, 2024
Sohail sisters to feature in African Powerlifting Championship

Staff Reporter
July 08, 2024
LAHORE    -    Three powerlifter sisters have left for South Africa to participate in the Asian Pacific African Combined Powerlifting Championship with the support of Sports Board Punjab. The three sisters Sybil Sohail, Veronica Sohail and Twinkle Sohail will represent the country in the grand event. Sports Board Punjab has provided all possible facilities on the instructions of Provincial Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar. The air tickets, kits and other facilities have been provided to the three sisters to participate in the event. The sisters’ weight category competitions are scheduled on July 9 and 10, while the three sisters will also compete in the Equipped Powerlifting event on July 13.

