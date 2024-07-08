SSP visits several Imambargahs to check security arrangements

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday visited the Central Imambargah Ghareeb Abad, Shah-e-Najaf in Rohri to check the security measures for the central Imambargah and the procession. According to the details, during the visit, the officers concerned briefed him about the security arrangements. On this occasion, the SSP said that the Sukkur Police had made strict security arrangements throughout the district during the holy month of Muharram. In this regard, 900 officers and personnel of Sukkur Police have been deployed to ensure the security of Majaalis and processions on Muharram. With the help of the CCTV cameras and drones, strict monitoring of the main Imambargah and the procession is being conducted from the already established central control room. SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said that all technical resources were being used to ensure safety of the mourners in the procession. Security will be on high alert throughout the district in view of the main procession on the day of 9th and 10th Muharram, while the emergency had also been imposed in all the hospitals of the Sukkur and Rohri, he told. According to the plan, he said, Quick Response Force is ready to deal with any untoward incident and to ensure the security of the procession, the Bomb Disposal Squad is clearing the procession routes with the help of modern technology. Specific points have been allocated for citizens to enter the procession, for which, a heavy contingent of police is being deployed for supervision, he said and added that lady police personnel were also deployed for checking of women and there were separate entry points for them to enter the procession and Imam Bargahs.

I will personally supervise all security arrangements for the procession, he said adding that Sukkur Police was all time ready to ensure peace in the district.

No element will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the district, he added.