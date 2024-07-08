Strict implementation of price control mechanism ordered

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to ensure strict implementation of price control mechanism in their respective jurisdiction. Presiding over a meeting, she reviewed availability of daily-use items and directed the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to ensure ample supply of commodities in the markets so as to foil nefarious designs of the elements who wanted to create an artificial shortage of the commodities and sell them at high rates. She also directed to monitor prices of flour and wheat and said that overcharging or profiteering in Roti and other edible items would not be tolerated at any cost.

She said that the government was sincere about providing Roti and other items of daily use on fixed rates and in the regard, all those elements who would be found involved in profiteering and black-marketing and artificial shortage would be dealt with an iron hand. She also directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties honestly and diligently and said that strict action would also be taken against negligent officers.

She directed the market committees to ensure stability in the prices by ensuring strict monitoring of the process of auction of fruits and vegetables so that the people could be saved from profiteering and overcharging. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and heads of Food, Livestock, Industries, Market Committee, and other departments were also present in the meeting while deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot also attended it through video link.

Govt to provide maximum relief to people: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Arif Gill said that the government is committed to providing maximum relief to the masses and in this connection a comprehensive strategy was evolved to control prices and improve services of government departments. Being Chairman of District Committee for CM Special Initiative Monitoring, he presided over a meeting and said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was sincere about improving service delivery in government departments. Therefore, heads of all government departments were directed to utilize available resources in providing quality service by resolving public complaints on top priority basis. He directed to implement price control mechanism in toto in addition to ensuring display of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops and stall of daily use items. He also directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve its efficiency to deal with emergencies especially during monsoon and rainy season.

He also directed the heads of Parks & Horticulture Agency (PHA), Municipal Corporation and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to execute public welfare projects on top priority. In this connection, the committee would request the provincial government and try its optimum best to get maximum resources for early completion of public welfare schemes, he added.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz briefed the committee about latest steps taken by the agency to deal with flood related emergency during current rainy and monsoon season.

Heads of other departments also briefed MPA Chaudhary Arif Gill about performance of their departments while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam, CEO Health Dr Asfandya, Deputy Director Local Government Madam Nadia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto, Director Horticulture PHA Zaheer Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.