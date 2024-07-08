Monday, July 08, 2024
Suspected outlaw arrested in police encounter

APP
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD    -  The City police have arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an exchange of fire near St Mary’s School. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the encounter occurred between suspected street criminals and a patrolling team of City police station. According to him, Shahnawaz Shaikh was rounded up with a gunshot wound to his leg. He claimed that the police recovered a pistol and a motorbike which was snatched last month from the jurisdiction of Baldia police station from his possession. Shaikh was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his gunshot injury.

APP

