Suspected outlaw arrested in police encounter

HYDERABAD - The City police have arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an exchange of fire near St Mary’s School. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the encounter occurred between suspected street criminals and a patrolling team of City police station. According to him, Shahnawaz Shaikh was rounded up with a gunshot wound to his leg. He claimed that the police recovered a pistol and a motorbike which was snatched last month from the jurisdiction of Baldia police station from his possession. Shaikh was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his gunshot injury.