Monday, July 08, 2024
Teenager shot dead in Burewala

Agencies
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA   -   A teenager was shot dead following a dispute between relatives in the limits of Sahuka Police Station, tehsil  Burewala. According to police sources, Ali Irfan, a resident of Deewan village, along with his other two accomplices, killed his relative named Naeem Iqbal. The alleged killers managed to escape. There had been a brawl between the relatives and both parties were facing each other in court proceedings. The deceased and the killer had a minor level dispute on the occasion of a court proceeding on Saturday. Police are investigating the incident.

Agencies

