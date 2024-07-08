Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau dies aged 63

LOS ANGELES - Jon Landau - the Oscar-winning producer of some of the world’s highest-grossing movies of all time, including Titanic and Avatar has died aged 63. Landau, who was the long-time producing partner of filmmaker James Cameron, reportedly died on Friday after living with cancer for more than a year. His sister Tina confirmed his death on social media, calling him “the best brother a girl could ever dream of”. “My heart is broken but also bursting with pride & gratitude for his most extraordinary life, and the love and gifts he gave me and all who knew him or his films,” she wrote. Landau was the son of Hollywood producers Ely and Edie Landau and for a time was an executive at the film production company 20th Century Fox, overseeing films including The Last Of The Mohicans and Die Hard 2. Alongside Cameron, he helped to create the 1997 hit Titanic, which was the first film to make it past the $1bn mark at the global box office. Later films Avatar and its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which were released in 2009 and 2022 respectively, went on to break Titanic’s record. Landau also co-produced other hit films including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Dick Tracy, and held a management position in Cameron’s production company Lightstorm Entertainment. Following news of Landau’s death, Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter that “a great producer and a great human being has left us”.”Jon Landau believed in the dream of cinema. He believed that film is the ultimate human art form, and to make films you have to first be human yourself,” he said. “He will be remembered as much for his vast generosity of spirit as for the movies themselves.” Director Sir Peter Jackson and his screenwriter wife Fran Walsh, whose visual effects company was used for the Avatar films, said in a statement that they were “devastated by the loss of Jon Landau”. “Jon brought unparalleled passion to the projects he worked on and his influence will continue to inspire for years to come.”

The actor Zoe Saldaña, who starred in the Avatar films, wrote a message to Landau on Instagram, saying that his death was “hitting really hard”. “Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us in ways we will always be grateful for.”