Two tourists killed in Chitral accident

CHITRAL - A tragic car accident in Chitral has resulted in the deaths of at least two tourists, with three others sustaining injuries.

The incident occurred in Ashrit, reportedly due to a damaged road along the 18-kilometer stretch leading to Lowari tunnel. Local residents have cited several accidents in recent times due to the road’s incomplete condition.

In a separate incident in Skardu’s Bishu valley, a tourist van accident claimed the lives of four individuals, while six others were injured. The van, carrying ten passengers, met with the accident, and the injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Earlier on May 29, a tragic bus accident in Washuk, Balochistan, resulted in the deaths of 27 people when the bus overturned due to overspeeding. Among the deceased were women and children. Rescue operations quickly responded, transferring the bodies and injured to Basima Civil Hospital.

Rescue sources have indicated that the death toll from the Washuk bus accident may rise further due to the critical condition of many injured individuals.