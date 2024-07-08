Unjust resource distribution leads to economic instability: Dr Amjad Saqib

Renowned philanthropist and Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib says poverty and economic instability take place due to unjust distribution of resources.

He was addressing a seminar titled ‘A journey from mankind to humanity’ at Tech Club.

“Pakistan is abundant in resources,” said Dr Amjad Saqib, while addressing the seminar.

He urged the people to go for charity and help the poor and needy. Dr Amjad Saqib said that the Akhuwat Foundation will keep continue giving interest free loan to the people of Pakistan.

The convener and vice president of Tech Club Prof Dr Safdar Ali Malik said that it was a great honour to host Dr Amjad Saqib in the club.

The event was attended by a large number of professors, doctors, engineers and intellectuals.

The seminar was moderated by Adnan Hussian Malik.

Later, president of Tech Club Mian Nabil Ashraf thanked the participants for attending the seminar.