Wasa to place water tankers for people in Muharram

July 08, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) would place water tankers to facilitate people with potable drinking water during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, said Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz. Presiding over a meeting, he said here on Sunday that these tankers would be placed in Clock Tower Chowk and along the routes of mourning processions in downtown area where people could get clean drinking water according to their requirements. He said that WASA had assigned special duties to its operation staff to clear all routes of mourning processions and in this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at any cost. He said that sewerage lines across the city especially in the routes of mourning processions were in working condition. However, WASA was utilizing all available resources to complete the de-silting of sewerage lines on urgent basis, he added. Deputy Managing Director Services WASA Ikram Ullah Chaudhry, Deputy Managing Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Director Admin Javaid Ghani and others were also present in the meeting.

