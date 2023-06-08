100,000 laptops will be given to youth this year: Bilal Azhar Kayani

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani has said that the federal budget to be presented tomorrow will envisage measures for increasing growth and employment opportunities and take the economy to the next stage.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the budget will encompass special incentives for the IT start ups. He said one hundred thousand laptops will be given to the youth this year.

The Coordinator to the Prime Minister was confident that the budget will lay the foundation of a strong economy by increasing exports. He said our target is to enhance IT exports to 4.5 billion dollars.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has personally held consultations with different stakeholders on budgetary proposals.

Bilal Azhar Kayani said regardless of difficult situation, the government has extended relief to the people through enhancing allocations for Benazir Income Support Program, Free Atta distribution, reduction in the prices of essential items at Utility Stores Corporation and Kissan package worth 1800 billion rupees. He said we have also reduced the prices of petroleum products.

Highlighting the performance of PML-N government during the period between 2013-18, he regretted that the PTI government reversed the process of development. He said the PTI Chairman has only caused political instability in the country.