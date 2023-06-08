13 vehicles impounded for overcharging

SARGODHA - Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) launched a comprehensive crackdown against the transporters for overcharging across the district and impounded 13 vehicles over several violations. According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday, the secretary alongwith team checked various terminals and bus stands at Khushab, Sillanwali and Lahore Road and impounded 13 transport vehicles, besides issuing challans to them.
RPO REVIEWS SECURITY SITUATION
Sargodha Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui on Wednesday reviewed the security situation across the region.
A meeting was held through video link in which District Police Officers (DPO) of all the four districts including Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali participated. The DPO said that the department was utilising all possible steps to upgrade the Punjab police into modern lines.
He directed to expedite the crackdowns against law breakers to curb crime across the region. Sharukh Kamal expressed satisfaction over the briefing of the DPOs concerned and hoped that they would continue work for the eradication of crime in the region.
THREE ILLEGAL PETROL AGENCIES SEALED
The district administration on Wednesday sealed three illegal petrol agencies for selling fuel at exorbitant rates in Sargodha.
According to the official sources, a team of civil defence alongwith police inspected various petrol pumps at Chak No 46 SB, Chak No 29 SB and Kabari Bazaar and checked the quality, measurement and rates of the fuel. The team sealed three pumps over violation. The police concerned registered cases against the owners— Muhammad Bilal, Asghar and Usman.
COMMISSIONER ELECTED SDA CHAIRMAN
The official members of the governing body of the Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) unanimously elected Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti as chairman of the authority on Wednesday. The decision was made in the SDA governing body meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti. SDA DG Iftikhar Ali, ADCG Umar Farooq, Deputy Director Finance Waqas Ranjha, Deputy Director Local Government Babar Ranjha, Accounts Officer Muhammad Waseem Yusuf, Director SDA Shafiq Niazi and others participated in the meeting.