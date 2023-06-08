3 persons killed, 3 injured in separate incidents

Rawalpindi-As many as three persons were killed and three others suffered injuries including brother of a local leader of PML-N in road traffic accident, electrocution and firing incidents in different parts of district, informed sources on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 moved the dead bodies and injured persons to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, they said.

According to sources, a collision between a speeding truck and car near Kaak Bridge on Islamabad Expressway left woman and child passengers dead and two others injured critically. Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene after being alerted by locals and rescuers moved the dead body and two injured passengers to hospital.

Sources said that the accident was so horrible that the woman got stuck in rubble of the car and rescuers pulled her off by cutting body of car. Local police also visited the site of accident.

In Bagh Sardaran, a 29 year old man namely Faiz died after suffering severe electric shocks. Rescuers of 1122 shifted the body to DHQ Hospital Raja Bazaar for autopsy, sources said.

In yet another incident, a gang of 9 armed men stormed into the mansion of Chauhdry Jibran Sadiq, the brother of PML-N ex-Chairman Chihan Chauhdry Imran Sadiq, where he along with his servants were looking after of cattle. The gun men opened indiscriminate firing on Chaudhry Jibran Sadiq and others, they said adding that a bullet fired by Muhammad Ayub pierced into neck of Chaudhry Jibran Sadiq and he fell unconscious.

After committing crime, the armed attackers managed to escape from the scene while Rescue 1122 rushed the injured person to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi where doctors were trying to save his life.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Chontra wherein an application was also launched against the gangsters.

A senior police officer said that a heavy contingent of police raided the houses of accused after receiving application from victim family.

He said that the incident took place over land dispute. Meanwhile, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani also taken notice of the incident and ordered SP Saddar to arrest the accused.