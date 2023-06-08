Thursday, June 08, 2023
3rd PFF Introductory Referee Course begins in Lahore

3rd PFF Introductory Referee Course begins in Lahore
Web Sports Desk
6:12 PM | June 08, 2023
The third Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Introductory Referee Training Course kicked off on Tuesday here at FIFA House Lahore. Previously, it took place in Karachi and Quetta.

A total of 24 participants are taking part in the introductory Referee Course that will conclude on the 10th of June. The four-day long course is headed by Khurram Shahzad who is FIFA MA Referee Instructor and Manager Referees PFF.

Welcoming the participants, NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: "I welcome you all to the course and wish you good luck. Referees play a crucial role in ensuring fair play and upholding the rules of the game, and acquiring new knowledge and techniques can greatly enhance your abilities. I hope you will learn things that will help you in the future."

Sharing his views, Manager Referee Khurram Shahzad said: "I am thankful to PFF NC for the matchless efforts of conducting the courses in different cities. Previously, we have made a successful course orientation in Karachi and Quetta. This is indeed a good medium for the participants to learn and we are looking forward to expanding in other cities," he added.

