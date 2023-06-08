3rd PFF Introductory Referee Course begins in Lahore

The third Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Introductory Referee Training Course kicked off on Tuesday here at FIFA House Lahore. Previously, it took place in Karachi and Quetta.

A total of 24 participants are taking part in the introductory Referee Course that will conclude on the 10th of June. The four-day long course is headed by Khurram Shahzad who is FIFA MA Referee Instructor and Manager Referees PFF.

Welcoming the participants, NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: "I welcome you all to the course and wish you good luck. Referees play a crucial role in ensuring fair play and upholding the rules of the game, and acquiring new knowledge and techniques can greatly enhance your abilities. I hope you will learn things that will help you in the future."

Sharing his views, Manager Referee Khurram Shahzad said: "I am thankful to PFF NC for the matchless efforts of conducting the courses in different cities. Previously, we have made a successful course orientation in Karachi and Quetta. This is indeed a good medium for the participants to learn and we are looking forward to expanding in other cities," he added.