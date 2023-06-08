4-week training of nursing staff under WHO concludes

LAHORE - A four-week training of nurs­ing staff from DHQs and THQs Hospitals of the flood affected districts held with cooperation of the World Health Organiza­tion (WHO) concluded here at the Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday. This training was going on for the last one month which tantamount to train the nursing staff regarding preven­tion from infections. Address­ing the concluding ceremony, Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical Col­lege Principal Professor Dr. Mu­hammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that there was a need to create awareness among the public to stop spread of diseases and keep clean the wards, opera­tion theatres and laboratories from infections. He said that by maintaining the cleanliness, the patients would recover soon and the diseases would be controlled better. The Nurses from DG Khan, Rojhan, Taunsa Sharif, Kot Chutha and Jampur attended the training course. The principal PGMI highlighted that the nurses were a precious asset of the nation. He thanked the Punjab Health Department to arrange such an important training course in the LGH with the cooperation of the WHO. WHO Country Head in Pakistan Dr. Paletha MadaiPala asked the trained nurses to use the skills in their hospitals and train their staff so that the better care of patients could be ensured. The certificates were distributed among the nurses who attended the course. DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Professor Asif Bashir, Professor Jadaut Saleem, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Amina Asif, Dr. Irfan Malik, Dr. Abdul Aziz and large number of health professionals were also present on this occasion.