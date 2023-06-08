Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

5 burnt to death in car accident on motorway near Pindi Bhattian

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   Five people were burnt to death when a car caught fire near Pindi Bhattian on the M3 Motorway on Wednesday.

The car went out of control due to overspeeding and bump into a tree alongside the mo­torway, the motorway police spokesperson told media. The motorway police spokesperson said the car’s fuel tank exploded when it hit a tree after a short circuit. He further said though the rescue teams’ timely re­sponded but due to the severity of the fire, all five car passen­gers could not survive

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023