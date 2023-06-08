5 burnt to death in car accident on motorway near Pindi Bhattian

ISLAMABAD - Five people were burnt to death when a car caught fire near Pindi Bhattian on the M3 Motorway on Wednesday.

The car went out of control due to overspeeding and bump into a tree alongside the mo­torway, the motorway police spokesperson told media. The motorway police spokesperson said the car’s fuel tank exploded when it hit a tree after a short circuit. He further said though the rescue teams’ timely re­sponded but due to the severity of the fire, all five car passen­gers could not survive