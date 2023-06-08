‘Assistant director of SBCA was murdered after subjected to torture’

A recent development emerged revealing that the brother of the deceased – Azeem Hussain, who was an Assistant Director of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) – has filed a murder case, alleging that Azeem Hussain was killed after subjected to brutal violence.

According to the details, the murder case of the Assistant Director Azeem Hussain has been registered at North Nazimabad Police Station.

The case has been registered against Mehboob – the brother of the deceased SBCA director’s wife – and others based on the complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased.

The brother of the deceased has informed the police that Azeem Hussain was killed after a severe act of violence. The police have initiated investigations into the murder and violence case of Azeem Hussain.