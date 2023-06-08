Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ban imposed on taking bath in canals, rivers

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Faisalabad Deputy Commission­er (DC) Ali Anan Qamar under Section 144 of Criminal Proce­dure Code (CrPC) has prohibited the people from taking bath in canals and rivers within the rev­enue limits of district Faisalabad. 

A spokesperson of district ad­ministration said here on Wednes­day that there was a general prac­tice in summer that people took bath and swim in the canals and rivers. This is a dangerous practice because a number of youth lost their precious lives while taking bath and swimming in the canal and river water. He said that now summer season had started and there was a strong apprehension that the people would take bath and swim in the canal and rivers and create disturbance in public peace and tranquility. Therefore, the deputy commissioner Fais­alabad under Section 144 of CrPC has imposed ban and said that no person is allowed to take bath/swim in the canals/rivers within the revenue limits of Faisalabad district. This order has come into force instantly and will remain in force for seven days, he said, add­ing that strict action would be taken without any discrimination against those people who would be found violating this ban.

Teaching vacant posts tests to commence from June 15

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023