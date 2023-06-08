Ban imposed on taking bath in canals, rivers

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Deputy Commission­er (DC) Ali Anan Qamar under Section 144 of Criminal Proce­dure Code (CrPC) has prohibited the people from taking bath in canals and rivers within the rev­enue limits of district Faisalabad.

A spokesperson of district ad­ministration said here on Wednes­day that there was a general prac­tice in summer that people took bath and swim in the canals and rivers. This is a dangerous practice because a number of youth lost their precious lives while taking bath and swimming in the canal and river water. He said that now summer season had started and there was a strong apprehension that the people would take bath and swim in the canal and rivers and create disturbance in public peace and tranquility. Therefore, the deputy commissioner Fais­alabad under Section 144 of CrPC has imposed ban and said that no person is allowed to take bath/swim in the canals/rivers within the revenue limits of Faisalabad district. This order has come into force instantly and will remain in force for seven days, he said, add­ing that strict action would be taken without any discrimination against those people who would be found violating this ban.