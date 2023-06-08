Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

BAP to boycott budget session

BAP to boycott budget session
Web Desk
8:02 PM | June 08, 2023
National

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Thursday decided to boycott the budget session.

The sources divulged Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had instructed party senators and legislators in this regard.

BAP also boycotted the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting. Mr Bizenjo made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who violate the party policy.

He added that the NEC meeting was also boycotted because of the "attitude of the centre."

"Balochistan is facing serious economic problems. The reasons for the prevailing problems are the lack of cooperation from the federal government," asserted Mr Bizenjo. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1686204497.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023