BAP to boycott budget session

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Thursday decided to boycott the budget session.

The sources divulged Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had instructed party senators and legislators in this regard.

BAP also boycotted the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting. Mr Bizenjo made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who violate the party policy.

He added that the NEC meeting was also boycotted because of the "attitude of the centre."

"Balochistan is facing serious economic problems. The reasons for the prevailing problems are the lack of cooperation from the federal government," asserted Mr Bizenjo.