Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Best treatment, facilities to patients, top priority of LUH management: MS

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD -The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University hospital Dr Shahid Islam Junejo said providing treatment facilities and care to patients visiting the hospital was top priority of the management and no negligence and carelessness will be tolerated in this regard. He said this while interacting with the patients admitted there during his visit to various wards and operation theaters of Civil Hospital Hyderabad. Dr Shahid Islam Junejo said that apart from medicines, pathology tests, radiology tests, angiography, angioplasty, endoscopy and other facilities are being provided to the patients free of charge. The verification process continues in the hospital to check the hundred percent attendance of the employees and if staff members do not realize their responsibility, they are being punished, MS said.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023