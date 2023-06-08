Bike lifter gang busted in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur po­lice have arrested a bike lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession. A spokesperson for Baha­walpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CIA police Bahawalpur and Cantt police conducted a raid at a den and arrested two members of a bike lifter gang. “The police have recovered 10 stolen mo­torcycles from the posses­sion of the suspects,” he said. The suspects were identified as Taimore and Shakeel. “They were residents of Bahawalpur and used to lift bikes from different areas of the dis­trict,” the police spokes­person said. The police have registered an FIR against the accused. Fur­ther probe was underway