Thursday, June 08, 2023
Bike lifter gang busted in Bahawalpur

Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR    -    Bahawalpur po­lice have arrested a bike lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession. A spokesperson for Baha­walpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CIA police Bahawalpur and Cantt police conducted a raid at a den and arrested two members of a bike lifter gang. “The police have recovered 10 stolen mo­torcycles from the posses­sion of the suspects,” he said. The suspects were identified as Taimore and Shakeel. “They were residents of Bahawalpur and used to lift bikes from different areas of the dis­trict,” the police spokes­person said. The police have registered an FIR against the accused. Fur­ther probe was underway

Tags:

