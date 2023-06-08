Bike lifter gang busted in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur police have arrested a bike lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession. A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CIA police Bahawalpur and Cantt police conducted a raid at a den and arrested two members of a bike lifter gang. “The police have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from the possession of the suspects,” he said. The suspects were identified as Taimore and Shakeel. “They were residents of Bahawalpur and used to lift bikes from different areas of the district,” the police spokesperson said. The police have registered an FIR against the accused. Further probe was underway