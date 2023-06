ISLAMABAD - For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari on Wednesday met with Governor of Karbala Nassif Al-Khattabi in Karbala, Iraq and discussed ways to facilitate Paki­stani zaireen during pilgrimage as well as to enhance collabora­tion in all areas of mutual inter­est. During the meeting, the for­eign minister offered to dispatch a medical team comprising Paki­stani doctors and paramedics to Iraq during Arbaeen and Ashoo­ra events in the city.