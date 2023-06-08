Census field operations in remaining areas from July 1-15

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided that census field operation in the remaining areas of AJK, Gilgit- Baltistan, Mansehra and Kohistan will be conducted from July 1st to 15th, 2023.

A meeting of Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) was held here under the chairmanship of Minister for PD&SI to review progress of the first-ever Digital Population and Housing Census for which the field operation has been completed except three districts of Kohistan and some snowbound areas.

The successful conclusion of field work for the digital census is elation and moment of great pride for the nation as it is the largest South Asian digital census of its kind.

The digital system functioned smoothly throughout the field operation without any disruption and help to unearth various under- coverage pattern during the field operation for real time rectification. The overall progress of the census is very encouraging and satisfactory.

It has been decided in the CMC meeting that Post Enumeration Survey (PES) for the digital population census will be conducted in the light of Council of Common Interests’ decision to assess the extent of over and under reporting, if any, as well as for validating the provisional data of the first-ever digital census. PBS will work out on the modalities for the conduct of PES and will prepare a comprehensive plan and strategy for consideration and approval of CMC.

CMC also advised Finance Division for immediate release the remaining census funds required to be paid to various stakeholders and service providers as well as field staff.

It has also been decided by CMC that NADRA will ensure necessary arrangements for retrieval of tablets and allied matters as per SOPs to complete the process during June 9 to 12, 2023 at 495 Census Support Centre (CSC). All the Census District Officers will ensure safe and secure storage of tablets at CSC till its dispatch to PBS HQ. It is pertinent to mention that all the DCs/ACs being Census District Officer will provide duly filled and singed completion certificate on the prescribed format at the earliest. The payment to the field staff for census work will be made after provision of completion certificate by the respective DC/AC as per decision of Census Monitoring Committee.

It is pertinent to mention that census field operation in heavily snow bound areas comprising of 129 blocks of AJK, 80 blocks of GB and 16 blocks of (Mansehra) KP and three districts of Kohistan will be conducted from July 1 to 15, 2023.