Chairman Senate addresses plenary session of Russian Federation Council

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during his four-day visit to Russia addressed members of the Russian Federa­tion Council during the plenary session here on Wednesday.

His speech emphasized the his­torical ties and the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations be­tween Pakistan and Russia, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat in Islamabad. Express­ing his gratitude for the warm wel­come and generous hospitality ex­tended to the Pakistani delegation, Chairman Senate acknowledged the pride and honor he felt to be present in the “culturally diverse nation” of Russia. He commended the symbolism of the Russian flag’s colors and the “inspiring na­tional anthem, which reflects free­dom, justice, valour, patriotism, power, and national integration.”

Highlighting the 75th anniver­sary of diplomatic relations be­tween Pakistan and Russia, San­jrani recognized the strong bond shared by the peoples of both nations over an extended period. He expressed confidence that the evolving global landscape would further strengthen bilat­eral ties and open new avenues of cooperation. “The Pakistani business community has shown significant interest in expanding trade relations with Russia.” Ac­cording to the official statement, Chairman Senate paid tribute to the heroic struggle of the Soviet Union during World War II and the role played by the people of the Indus Valley, now Pakistan, in the defeat of Nazism. He re­garded Leningrad as a symbol of patriotism and courage and paid special homage to the Red Army and the Russian people. The chairman also mentioned the prestigious Lenin Peace Prize awarded to Faiz Ahmed Faiz, a re­nowned Pakistani poet, dedicat­ing his work to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the historic Battle of Leningrad. Ac­knowledging the significance of parliamentary friendship groups in both Pakistan and Russia, San­jrani appreciated personal role of Madam Valentina Matviyenko, the Speaker of the Council of the Russian Federation, in revitaliz­ing Pakistan-Russia relations.