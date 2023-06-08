Thursday, June 08, 2023
CPWB rescues 12-year-old tortured girl

Agencies
June 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Wednesday took an innocent housemaid, who was subject to torture by the owner, into its custody. Chair­person CPWB Sara Ahmed in a press statement said 12-year-old girl (housemaid) fled away from the house located at Da­rogha Wala due to violent be­havior of the owner, and on helpline call by a citizen, the team immediately took action and rescued the girl. She said that the team was trying to contact with her parents and she has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Sara added that legal action would be initiated against the house owner involved in torture af­ter girl’s medical.

