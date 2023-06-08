Thursday, June 08, 2023
Defending champion Swiatek to face Brazil's Haddad Maia in French Open semifinals

Defending champion Swiatek to face Brazil's Haddad Maia in French Open semifinals
Anadolu
10:17 AM | June 08, 2023
Defending champion Iga Swiatek will play against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the 2023 French Open (Roland Garros) semifinals in women's singles.

Polish top seed Swiatek beat world no. 6 Coco Gauff from the US with sets of 6-4, 6-2 in a quarterfinal match at Paris' Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday.

Swiatek, who secured the 2020 and 2022 French Open titles, will next play against Haddad Maia, who won against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with sets of 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in another quarterfinal match.

The French Open will run through June 11.

