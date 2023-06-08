Democratized Wealth: The Evolution of Islamic Fintech in the Digital Era

The evolution of digital finance and fintech is making groundbreaking feats in terms of financial accessibility and opportunities. Still, it leaves some of the key problems of legacy finance — mainly inclusion and disparity — to be solved.

Islamic fintech — a blend of financial technology and Islamic finance principles — has emerged as a beacon solution to such problems, promoting financial inclusion and imbuing traditional finance with a refreshing ethos of equity and social justice. It renounces interests (riba), ambiguity (gharar), and high-risk speculative transactions (maysir), choosing risk-sharing and a commitment to economic, environmental, and social objectives instead: a dual-pronged strategy that aligns finance with real-world growth and sustainable prosperity.

As a part of its ongoing evolution, Islamic fintech is now entering the digital assets sector, which holds promise for enhanced inclusivity: courtesy of Islamic fintech. Let’s explore how Islamic fintech pioneers are revolutionizing not just the Islamic economy and, potentially, the global financial landscape as well.

Islamic digital finance, emerging

One of the biggest critiques of Islamic finance over the years has been its limited venture into the digital finance space. However, this trend is changing rapidly, as Islamic fintech is setting a high benchmark for innovation, venturing into next-gen markets such as blockchain and DeFi - while also pushing the boundaries of financial inclusion.

At the forefront of this transformation is HAQQ, a Sharia-compliant blockchain network. The strength of HAQQ lies in its ability to enhance transaction reliability through cryptography, proof of stake mechanism, Ethereum compatibility, and IBC compatibility. Its features enable high throughput with instant finality, expanding its usability beyond financial applications to include social platforms, games, educational projects, and more.

One of the key features and innovations of the HAQQ network is the Shariah Oracle, an on-chain registry of Halal Certificates. It allows developers and businesses to prove their ethical relevance for Muslim users, making the Haqq Wallet a hub for Sharia-compliant dApps. This integration safeguards users from Haram activities, maintaining the ethical and moral fabric of the network.

Islamic fintech platforms such as Neobanking, LaunchGood, and Skola Fund are other noteworthy contributors that are taking traditional Islamic finance to the digital spectrum, using innovative technology to promote financial inclusion and social welfare, and paving the way for a new era in Islamic digital finance.

Islamic Coin: a new frontier in Islamic fintech

Islamic Coin, the native currency of the HAQQ Shariah-compliant network, represents a new frontier in Islamic fintech. A pioneering blend of ethics, innovation, and financial technology, Islamic Coin is poised to revolutionize the financial landscape for the global Muslim community.

Islamic Coin sets itself apart with a limited total supply, meeting all the criteria of a Halal asset. In a testament to its commitment to the community, 10% of each issuance is allocated to the Evergreen DAO. These funds are then reinvested into Islam-related ventures or donated to Muslim charities, driving direct economic benefit for the community.

In 2022, the Sharia-compliant cryptocurrency earned several notable achievements. It was accredited with a Fatwa issued by leading Muslim authorities in June, raised a remarkable $200m during a private sale in August, and was honored with the Most Promising ESG Crypto at the Middle East Blockchain Awards in November.

Islamic Coin shows exemplary transparency, with wallet information openly available through gnosis-safe.io. Despite being in private sales mode, the project has attracted significant support from venture capitalists and financial institutions. This cautious approach to sales is deliberate to ensure trust and transparency — to prove that 'Islamic' is not just a label but a commitment to ethical investment.

Beyond its financial endeavors, Islamic Coin is also committed to societal impact. In collaboration with the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM), the Haqq Association, the ecosystem’s non-profit arm, aims to increase blockchain and crypto awareness in a supportive learning environment.

Unlocking the potential of Islamic finance

The sector's development holds immense potential in advancing Islamic finance globally and promoting cryptocurrency adoption. The emergence of Sharia-compliant, sustainability-focused fintech projects like Islamic Coin signifies a new dawn in Islamic finance.

Those who go the extra mile, receiving Fatwa accreditation from leading Muslim authorities, have the power to create an environment of trust and legitimacy, which is integral to its acceptance and expansion within Muslim communities worldwide and beyond.

In the MENA region, an area witnessing a significant surge in cryptocurrency transactions, the new-gen Islamic fintech projects stand as a symbol of alignment between modern digital finance and Islamic financial ethics. Here, they are poised to bring about transformative changes to the financial markets, where finance is not just about profit but also principles, inclusion, and shared prosperity.