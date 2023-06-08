ECC once again approves supplementary grants for various ministries

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday once again approved various supplementary grants for various ministries including another Rs5 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP), which would be used by lawmakers for development projects.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC has approved TSG of Rs5 billion in favor of Cabinet Division for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) during CFY 2022-23. Initially, the government had allocated Rs70 billion for SAP in the FY23 budget. However, despite facing a financial crunch and following an austerity plan, the federal government increased the volume of SAP to Rs116 billion after approving different supplementary grants in the last few months.

The ECC approved technical supplementary grants (TSG) of Rs1000 million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes in Punjab province under SAP during CFY 2022-23, Rs. 14, 802.32 million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes of CFY 2022-23 and Rs. 1209.450 million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of 15 development schemes of CFY 2022-23. It has approved TSG of Rs. 1773 million in favor of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for execution of development schemes of Punjab and KP provinces under PSDP during CFY 2022-23 and Rs. 3.96 billion in favor of Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training under WB Project – Higher Education Development in Pakistan for 2022-23. It has also approved Rs. 130 million in favor of Ministry of Narcotics Control as TSG for CFY 20223-23, Rs. 8 million in favor of Ministry of Narcotics Control for Operational Cost of Anti-Narcotics Force for the CFY 2022-23 and Rs. 6 million in favor of Revenue Division to meet the shortfall of Budget grant of CFY 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.