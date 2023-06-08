Elected members on 121 reserved seats in KMC Council sworn-in

KARACHI-The swearing-in ceremony of elected members on 121 reserved seats in the KMC council was held on Wednesday at the City Council Hall. Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon administered the oath of membership to the members of the city council elected on specific seats.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain was also present on the occasion. Members of the City Council took an oath under the Local Government Act 2013. Member Noor Jahan and Laila Parveen belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party and elected representative of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Iqbal Bano were absent from the swearing-in ceremony. These seats are alloted to different parties on the basis of their victory in the UC elections which include women, labor, minority, youth, disabled and eunuch seats, out of total 81 seats for women, Pakistan People’s Party has 34, Jamaat-e-Islami 29, PTI 14, Pakistan Muslim League (N) three and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam got one seat, out of total 12 youth seats, Pakistan Peoples Party got 5, Jamaat-e-Islami got four, PTI got two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) got one seat.

Out of the total 12 seats of labor, Pakistan Peoples Party has got five, Jamaat-e-Islami four, PTI two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) one seat. Out of the total 12 seats of minorities, Pakistan Peoples Party has got five, Jamaat-e-Islami four, PTI two and Pakistan Muslim League (N) one seat.

Similarly out of the total 12 seats of youth Pakistan Peoples Party got five, Jamaat-e-Islami got four seats, PTI got two seats and Pakistan Muslim League (N) got one seat. Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami have got one seat each out of the total two seats for the disabled, while one seat each of the eunuch has also gone to the Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami. The selection of members has been done as per Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

Newly elected Councilors took oath at ceremony in Larkana

Local government members elected recently on reserved seats for women, youth, workers, disabled, non-Muslims and transgender of Larkana district, took oath on Wednesday. Oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected representatives on reserved seats of the second phase of Local Bodies Elections-2022 was held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on Wednesday.

In this regard, separate oath-taking ceremonies were held in Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani and Dokri where the respective presiding officers/Assistant Commissioners administered the oath from the representatives of Local Bodies.

In Larkana, all the successful candidates on reserved seats from District Council Larkana, Municipal Corporation Larkana, Town Municipal Corporation of Sachal, Empire, Haideri, and Dari; Municipal Committee Ratodero, Municipal Committee Naudero; Town Committies of Garaelo, Arija, Dokri and Badah of Larkana district took oath in a ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal took oath under the Sindh Local Government Act from the newly elected representatives on reserved seats.

District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi, ADC-II Larkana Darya Khan Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen, CMO Larkana Surath Abro, Offcers/officials of District Election Commission, Local Government, elected representatives and others were present on the occasion.

While Assistant Commissioner Bakrani administered the oath to the elected representatives on reserved seats Town Committee Garello and Town Committee Bakrani at in his office in Bakrani.

Assistant Commissioner Dokri Mohsin Raza Dasti administered the oath to the newly elected representatives on reserved seats of Town Committee Dokri and Town Committee Badah of Larkana district in the office of Assistant Commissioner Bakrani.

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath in Nawabshah

Ninety Six candidates on Wednesday elected on reserved seats of women, disabled persons, minorities, transgender, youth and labour of Zila Council, Municipal Corporation, Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja, Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah and 8 Town Committees were administered oath of the office.

Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam administered the oath. The DC advised them to play their due role in resolving the issues of their areas on priority basis and for the development of the district.

On the occasion District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar congratulated the newly elected members and briefed them about the Election Act 2017.