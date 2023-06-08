Thursday, June 08, 2023
Sheikh Rashid sees June 20 crucial for Pakistan's politics

1:03 PM | June 08, 2023
Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed predicted political situation in Pakistan would be clear by June 20 as key decisions are expected during this phase.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman had asserted that elections would be held but PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif conditioned polls to level-playing field.

Lamenting that public and Constitution has been neglected, he said the “planners” had turned a blind eye towards ground realities. He said people were looking towards the judiciary. He said public opinion could not be changed by jail threats.

He said the World Bank had postmortem the national economy but the government was celebrating it. Lashing out at Mr Zardari, he was where were his economic expertise during his party’s rule from 2008 and 2013. He said the IMF was reluctant to revive the loan programme and dollar continued to gain ground against Pakistani rupee.

The AML chief said a handful of 100 people was suppressing the millions of citizens of the country. The foreign exchange reserves held by the government stood at $4 billion but “Zardari is making plans of $100 billion,” he took jibe at the former president.

He said whole nation condemned the May 9 incident and stood with “great army”.

