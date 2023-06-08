Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

The government's economic team led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday and presented the Economic Survey for the year 2022-23.

The Prime Minister commended the economic team's one year performance for economic stability and development.

He said regardless of the economic challenges left behind by the previous government and unprecedented floods, the services of the economic team for the country's economy are appreciable.

The Prime Minister said that the government will invest a substantial amount in the next budget for the uplift of agriculture and IT sectors.

He said the small farmers will be provided with high quality seeds and equipped with state of the art agriculture equipment. He said that interest free loan program for the small farmers will also be expanded in the next budget. He announced that the government will award prizes to the farmers achieving higher per acre yield.