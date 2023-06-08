Four dead, several dozen injured in  Haiti quake

PORTAUPRINCE - An earthquake shook parts of western Haiti on Tuesday, killing at least four people and injuring three dozen others, authorities said, with more victims feared trapped under the rubble. The magnitude 4.9 quake occurred just after 5:00 am (0900 GMT) around 5.5 miles (9 kilometers) off the coast of the isolated Grand’Anse department, some 185 miles west of Port-au-Prince, according to the US Geological Survey. The Haitian Red Cross said emergency workers were looking for people who may still be trapped under the ruins. “Efforts continue to find survivors,” the group said. The majority of victims lived in the poor neighborhood of Sainte Helene, in the town of Jeremie, where an AFP photographer saw a number of cracked houses. Three of the dead “are members of the same family and were killed when their house collapsed,” Christine Monquele, head of Civil Protection in Grand’Anse, told AFP. “I don’t know what to do,” said Katiana Pierre, a 19-year-old who lost her husband and little sister in the quake.