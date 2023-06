FAISALABAD - Four people, including two women, were injured when the roof of a dilapi­dated factory collapsed near here on Wednesday. The Rescue 1122 said the roof of Faizan Weaving Factory near Mathaiwala Chowk Warispura caved in. As a result, Meeran Bibi, 55, Sahiba Bibi, 45, Mu­hammad Usman, 22, and Mohsin, 16, suffered inju­ries who were shifted to the Civil Hospital.