Govt proposes Rs35,000 as minimum wage for labourers: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI-The minimum monthly wage of the labourers in Sindh after a fresh increase in the current year is likely to range between Rs32,000 to Rs35,000.

This was disclosed by Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani while talking to media persons here at the Sindh Assembly building on Wednesday. Ghani acknowledged that the destitute and middle-income families had been the worst sufferers of the prevailing situation of massive hike in the prices of essential products.

He informed media persons that the minimum wage board of the province had started its work to prepare recommendations for raising the minimum monthly salary of the workers in Sindh in the current year. He recalled that two years back the Sindh government had become the first province to increase the minimum monthly salary of the workers to Rs 25,000. He informed journalists that the Sindh government’s Labour Department had already taken certain pro-workers steps before the unveiling of the provincial budget for the new financial year.

He said the death grant for the family members of a deceased worker in Sindh had increased from Rs500,000 to Rs700,000. He said the assistance provided by the government on the occasion of the wedding of the daughter of a labourer had been increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000. He further said that assistance provided for the education of each child of the worker had been increased from Rs6,000 to Rs10,000. He said that amount of different scholarships offered to the children of the labourers in Sindh had also increased.

Ghani informed that medical care and other essential assistance would be provided to the labourers free of charge to the registered labourers having the Benazir Mazdoor Card. He reiterated the demand that the Workers’ Welfare Fund and Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution should be devolved to Sindh in line with the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

To a question, he clarified that nowhere it was written in the provincial local government law that a candidate should obtain a minimum of 184 votes from the members of the City Council for becoming the Karachi Mayor.

He said that a candidate who commanded the confidence of the majority members of the house would become the mayor.

He advised the Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate for the upcoming mayoral election Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman that he should prove his claim on June 15 he had the back of 193 members of the City Council

Ghani told media persons that the JI was the first political party to suggest that an unelected member could become the Karachi mayor. He recalled that none of the members of the Sindh Assembly had opposed when an amendment was moved in the house for making such a provision in the provincial local government law. He said that even the JI’s MPA had voted in favour of the amendment.

He was of the view that the JI Karachi leader moving the court on this issue had been attempting to delay the upcoming mayoral election after sensing that he didn’t have the support of the majority members of the house.

He cautioned the JI Karachi Amir that he should first check and confirm whether he had the support of all the newly elected members of the City Council from his own party. He said that a number of newly elected local government representatives of the JI didn’t like the Karachi Amir of their party owing to his politics based on hatred, division, and bias.