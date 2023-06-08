Govt unveils economic survey of Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD - The federal government will today unveil the Eco­nomic Survey of Pakistan 2022-23 — a pre-budget document containing the details of major socio-eco­nomic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year.

Finance Minister Ish­aq Dar will chair the launch­ing ceremony of the pre-bud­get document, according to a statement issued by the Fi­nance Ministry. The docu­ment will provide details about the major socio-eco­nomic developments, perfor­mance, and economic trends of various sectors of the econ­omy, including agriculture, manufacturing and indus­try, services, energy, informa­tion technology and telecom, capital markets, health, ed­ucation, transport and com­munication. Annual trends of major economic indicators re­garding inflation, trade and payments, public debt, pop­ulation, employment, climate change, and social protections will also be described in detail in the survey.