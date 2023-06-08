Govt unveils economic survey of Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD - The federal government will today unveil the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2022-23 — a pre-budget document containing the details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the launching ceremony of the pre-budget document, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry. The document will provide details about the major socio-economic developments, performance, and economic trends of various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, manufacturing and industry, services, energy, information technology and telecom, capital markets, health, education, transport and communication. Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, employment, climate change, and social protections will also be described in detail in the survey.