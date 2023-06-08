Henan, Balochistan enter into bond of sister provinces: Langu

Pang Chunxue says China will, as always, prioritise China-Pakistan relations in its neighbourhood diplomacy, further strengthen policy communication and coordination of development strategies with Pakistan.

QUETTA - Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langu Wednesday said that the people of Balochistan were looking toward the start of a new era after Henan and Balo­chistan provinces entered into a bond of sister provinces. The minister expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at a seminar held under the aegis of Friends of China Forum to highlight the fruits and contribution of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the well-being and economic uplift of the people of the province. Ms Pang, Charge d’affaires, Embassy of the People’s Re­public of China; Liang Jieyi, Director Gen­eral of the Foreign Affairs Office of Henan province; Jahanzeb Khan, Director Gen­eral of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA); Senator Danesh Ku­mar, Yang Yundong, Chinese Consul Gen­eral in Karachi; Bayazeed Kasi, Chairman of FOCF also addressed on the occasion. Langu said that the new bond between Henan and Balochistan provinces would help Balochistan develop and economi­cally thrive on the model of Henan prov­ince, adding that Balochistan’s people could learn from their brethren in China to attain economic and industrial revolu­tion. “Chinese companies can also bene­fit from collaboration with the people of Balochistan and a win-win collaboration can be developed further to help build this friendship between the two sister provinces,” he added. He also conveyed his deepest gratitude to the people and government of China for its continued support to the people of Balochistan for their generous assistance during last year’s floods, adding that both the coun­tries had helped each other despite all odds and the people of both the coun­tries had sacrificed for each other in peace and critical times and challenges. “We are deeply touched by the gener­ous support from Henan province dur­ing the recent floods as 9,000 food packs were despatched and distributed among deserving families in 25 flood-affected districts of Balochistan,” he added. “On this occasion, we also should remember the sacrifices of our valiant armed forces and its martyrs in safeguarding the Chi­nese nationals working on CPEC proj­ects and the infrastructure of the CPEC,” he added. Addressing the seminar, Pang Chunxue said that last year, Pakistan was hit by unprecedented floods, caus­ing heavy casualties and property losses. More than 30 million people were dis­placed, fields were flooded, houses were collapsed and roads were destroyed, she added. “The Chinese people felt the pain of the people of Pakistan and responded for the first time to provide relief as­sistance. The government, enterprises, and the public worked together to help Pakistan with assistance in funds ex­ceeding 260 million dollars,” she said. “Balochistan is an important part of China-Pakistan friendly exchanges and cooperation. During State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s visit to Paki­stan last month, he said that the China-Pakistan community with a shared fu­ture is not diplomatic rhetoric but has profound historical roots, solid public support, and strong practical needs,” she added. She said, “We will never forget that in the wake of the Wenchuan earth­quake in 2008, the Pakistani side took out all the tents in reserve to the stricken area in China by military aircraft. Earlier this year, the Chinese navy ship helped to evacuate Pakistani citizens from Su­dan to Saudi Arabic. It is through these interactions that the iron-clad friend­ship between the two countries grows stronger and stronger.” “China will, as always, prioritise China-Pakistan rela­tions in its neighbourhood diplomacy, further strengthen policy communica­tion and coordination of development strategies with Pakistan, deepen practi­cal cooperation, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in a safe, smooth and high-quality way, to jointly build a closer China-Pakistan commu­nity with a shared future in the new era and the progress of human civilisation,” she said. She said, “As to Balochistan, we will jointly build the Gwadar Port a hub of regional connectivity, promote agriculture, and industrial cooperation, help to improve the livelihood and skills of local people by providing capacity building programs, scholarships, solar panels, building basic health units, cre­ate more jobs. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan will also further promote inter-provincial cooperation between Henan and Balochistan, promote all-round exchanges between the two provinces, continuously expand cooperation areas, and promote the friendship between the two provinces to a higher level.” Yang Yundong, Chinese Consul General of China in Karachi said that the de­velopment of sister-province relations between Henan and Balochistan would inject more vitality into the promotion of common prosperity and progress of the two provinces. He said that the Con­sulate General of China in Karachi will maintain close communications with people of all walks of life in Balochistan, fully support the exchanges and prac­tical cooperation between Henan and Balochistan in various fields, and further enrich the connotation of the China-Pak­istan relationship.