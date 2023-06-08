Thursday, June 08, 2023
Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
9:50 AM | June 08, 2023
National

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is likely in Northeast and South Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-five, Karachi thirty, Gilgit sixteen, Murree fifteen and Muzafarabad nineteen  degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula, while partly cloudy in Shopian and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar and Anantnag fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three,  Leh six, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula thirteen degree centigrade.  

