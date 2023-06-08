Int’l Baccalaureate team visits Beaconhouse Newlands Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Beaconhouse Newlands Islamabad (BNI) was visited by a team from the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO). Chief Officer of Schools, IBO, Dr Nicole Bien, and IB Manager of Pakistan, Iran, and the Nordic Region, Ms Uzma Shujjat visited on 5th June for a campus tour.

Head of School at BNI, Dr Leeanne Wootten provided the visiting team with an extensive introduction to the school, showcasing its remarkable facilities and highlighting its innovative approach to education through internationally standardized teaching and learning tools. Particularly impressive to the guests were the utilization of the Measure for Academic Progress (MAP) and a curricular mapping program integrated with ManageBac (a leading curriculum-first learning platform) called ATLAS, which provide data-driven evidence of student and teacher growth at BNI. The IB team acknowledged BNI’s status as the first full IB Continuum school in Pakistan, offering the Diploma Programme (IBDP), Middle Years Programme (IBMYP), and Career Programme (IBCP). The IBDP was recently evaluated and authorized, while the IBMYP and IBCP have also received authorization. The evaluation of the Primary Years Programme (IBPYP) is scheduled for this fall.

During their tour of the campus, the IB team appreciated the state-of-the-art facilities, including the Sports Complex, pools, theatre, outdoor theatre, libraries, laboratories, and the new cafeteria. The school’s welcoming environment, vibrant atmosphere, and alignment with the school mission, vision, and IB Learner Profile impressed the visitors.

The IB team delivered an insightful presentation on the development of IBCP in Pakistan, emphasizing efforts to expand the programme and foster connections with universities and schools. They also shared comprehensive updates on recent developments and enhancements across all four IB programmes, encouraging teachers to engage in research, volunteering, and significant roles within the IB. The visitors also commended the IB-PYP end-of-year student performance titled ‘Around the World in 80 Days’.

Beaconhouse Newlands Islamabad continues to be a frontrunner in providing a transformative educational experience aligned with the International Baccalaureate framework, and the visit by IB officials further solidified BNI’s position as a leading IB institute.