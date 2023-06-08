IPC Minister proposes Zaka Ashraf name in PCB new setup

Islamabad-As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman elections just around the corner; one of the key allies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, Pakistan People’s Party Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari proposed the name of Muhammad Zaka Ashraf in the new setup of the PCB.

Asif Ali Zardari-led party is eager to bring back the former PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf to this position as they believe that Pakistan People’s Party hold the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination, so it the prerogative to PPP and its minister to appoint the PCB Chairman on their choice.

PCB Chairman Management Committee Najam Sethi met again with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of the PCB, to show his intention and wish to appoint PCB Chairman again as Sethi-led 13-member Management Committee took charge in December last year after ousting former cricketer Ramiz Raja from office and made several changes inside the cricket board as well.

Zaka Ashraf, former Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, who also met with the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari on Wednesday to discuss the current situation especially future setup of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In the meeting held in the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, various suggestions on the improvement of cricket in the country were also discussed. The Minister said that the new setup of Pakistan Cricket Board would work for the development and betterment of cricket as cricket is the most popular sport in the country.

Mazari said that Zaka Ashraf played a key role in the beginning of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and rendered excellent services during his tenure as PCB Chairman, adding that the PSL has become the best cricket league in the world.

Talking about the new setup in Pakistan Cricket Board, the IPC Minister said: “We propose the name of Zaka Asharf as new PCB Governing Board and we are hoping that the Prime Minister will welcome our decision.”