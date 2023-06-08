IRC celebrates World Environment Day

LAHORE-The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Pakistan hosted an interactive event to commemorate World Environment Day under the global theme “Produce, Consume, and Dispose of Plastic.” Since 1973, World Environment Day serves as a global platform to unite people and amplify the call for environmental action. It’s a reminder that we all have a role to play in safeguarding our planet. The event aimed to raise awareness and strengthen the discourse about the pressing need for sustainable consumption and production patterns stressing the adverse impacts on food security, marine life and ecology of Pakistan.

Guest of honor, Ms Romina Khurshid (Head of the SDG Unit & Special Assistant to PM) shared insights on meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets, emphasizing the critical role of sustainable consumption and production in achieving these goals. She called upon introspection on our consumption patterns and on glaring social disparities.