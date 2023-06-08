Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IRC celebrates World Environment Day

IRC celebrates World Environment Day
PR
June 08, 2023
Business

LAHORE-The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Pakistan hosted an interactive event to commemorate World Environment Day under the global theme “Produce, Consume, and Dispose of Plastic.” Since 1973, World Environment Day serves as a global platform to unite people and amplify the call for environmental action. It’s a reminder that we all have a role to play in safeguarding our planet. The event aimed to raise awareness and strengthen the discourse about the pressing need for sustainable consumption and production patterns stressing the adverse impacts on food security, marine life and ecology of Pakistan.

Guest of honor, Ms Romina Khurshid (Head of the SDG Unit & Special Assistant to PM) shared insights on meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets, emphasizing the critical role of sustainable consumption and production in achieving these goals. She called upon introspection on our consumption patterns and on glaring social disparities.

Attacks by suspected militants in Burkina Faso kill 21

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023