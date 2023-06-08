Thursday, June 08, 2023
IUB delegation visits Jinnah House

Agencies
June 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    A delega­tion of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur led by its Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob visited Jinnah House Lahore on Wednesday. The visit was organized by the Director­ate of Outreach, Communica­tion, and Public Relations, the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB). The delegation compris­ing teachers and students made a detailed visit to Jinnah House Lahore and the participants were given a briefing about the sad in­cident of May 9. After seeing the heart-wrenching scenes of Jin­nah House Lahore, the faculty members Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Dr. Ramzan Tahir, and Ms. Marina Rashid expressed their sorrow and said that the tragedy of May 9 was horrific that shocked the entire nation. After this incident, the whole nation is suffering from mental agony. For any na­tion, its sensitive installations, historical buildings, and cultural heritage are of great importance

Agencies

