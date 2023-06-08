IUB delegation visits Jinnah House

LAHORE - A delegation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur led by its Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob visited Jinnah House Lahore on Wednesday. The visit was organized by the Directorate of Outreach, Communication, and Public Relations, the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB). The delegation comprising teachers and students made a detailed visit to Jinnah House Lahore and the participants were given a briefing about the sad incident of May 9. After seeing the heart-wrenching scenes of Jinnah House Lahore, the faculty members Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Dr. Ramzan Tahir, and Ms. Marina Rashid expressed their sorrow and said that the tragedy of May 9 was horrific that shocked the entire nation. After this incident, the whole nation is suffering from mental agony. For any nation, its sensitive installations, historical buildings, and cultural heritage are of great importance