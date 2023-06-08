Jirga resolves blood feud between Mardan, Lower Dir families

Timergara - A blood feud between two families — one from the Katlang Town in Mardan and the other from the Toormang area of Lower Dir — was settled by a grand jirga and local leaders on Wednesday. The victim family pardoned the guilty family in the murder case.

On October 5, 2022, near Katlang, a Pakistan Tehreek Insaf activist named Rahimud Din was murdered after getting into a political argument with other passengers aboard a bus headed towards Timergara. Later, rallies and demonstrations in support of the killers’ capture were staged in Lower Dir and Mardan.

The local elders from Lower Dir and Mardan began making attempts to end the enmity and settle it outside of court. In the end, the jirga was able to convene both families for negotiations.

The jirga members and elders from Mardan and Lower Dir attended an event in this respect that was hosted at a nearby hotel in Timergara.

The event was addressed by the Jamaat- e-Islami provincial deputy chief and candidate for NA-7 Maulana Muhammad Ismail, former JUI-F provincial minister Hafiz Akhtar Ali, chairman Dir Qaumi Jirga and former MNA Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, tehsil chairman Hammadullah Yousafzai, JI district chief Izazul Mulk, Timergara tehsil chairman Mufti Irfanud Din, president Anjuman Tajiran Timergara Haji Anwarud Din, former PTI district president Fakhr-uz-Zaman, PPP district secretary information Advocate Alam Zeb and others.

The speakers praised the parties for accepting the jirga’s decision and emphasised the significance of the jirga system in Pakhtun society. They also expressed gratitude to the Mardani elders for their honest attempts to resolve the conflict. The speakers praised the jirga’s efforts and said that it had saved the parties from further loss of life and financial resources. Rivals hugged and vowed to live peacefully in the future.