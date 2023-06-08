JKT announces new party

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE - Senior politician Jehan­gir Khan Tareen has fi­nally made his new political party ‘Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan’ (IPP) with most of the former PTI leaders on board the new ship.

The decision was made by Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) after hec­tic consultation with his close aides in Islam­abad and Lahore.

The name was final­ized at a meeting held at the residence of for­mer senior minister Al­eem Khan who hosted a dinner at his residence in honor of the group members.

Aun Chaudhry, a close aide of Jahangir Tareen told a news channel on Wednesday that the name of the new party had been finalized and it would be registered with the Election Com­mission of Pakistan with the name of ‘Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan’. Previ­ously, the names of Pa­kistan Muslim League Jinnah and Awani In­saaf Party were also un­der consideration.

The party would be formally announced by JKT in the coming days and lat­er it would be registered with the Election Commission of Pa­kistan in order to participate in the upcoming elections. Sourc­es told The Nation that JKT would be patron-in-chief of IPP while Aleem Khan would be the president, Aamir Mehmood Ki­ani would be the secretary gen­eral and Aun Chaudhry would be chief organizer of the new party. The names of other of­fice bearers are also being final­ized which may include many big political names who were part of PTI, the former ruling party. Meanwhile, in a signif­icant political development, three senior PTI defectors in­cluding Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and former Sindh Gov­ernor Imran Ismael joined the JKT group. The development was confirmed when two for­mer federal ministers, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and for­mer Sindh Governor Imran Is­mael were seen at a dinner hosted by Aleem Khan. Earli­er in the day, more former PTI leaders met JKT and expressed their willingness to join his party. They include former ad­visor to previous chief minis­ter, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani, ex-MPA Mumtaz Mehrvi, ex-MPA Mehar Irshad Kathia, ex-MPA Mian Usman Ashraf, Major (r) Khurram Rokhery from Mian­wali, ex-MPA Dewan Azmat Muhammad Chishti. Aleem Khan and Aon Chaudhry were also present in the meetings. Meanwhile, former PTI leaders Hashim Dogar and Dr Murad Raas joined the JKT group. Few days back, both the leaders had announced to form their own political group comprising the PTI defectors and decided not to join any party especially the JKT group. However, after be­ing connected by Jahangir Ta­reen, the former minister took no time to meet the latter and join his group on Wednesday. Already, over one hundred ex-MNAs and MPAs previously be­longing to the PTI have already joined this group which keeps expanding every day with more and more PTI leaders leaving their mother party.