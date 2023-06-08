JKT announces new party

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE - Senior politician Jehangir Khan Tareen has finally made his new political party ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ (IPP) with most of the former PTI leaders on board the new ship.
The decision was made by Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) after hectic consultation with his close aides in Islamabad and Lahore.
The name was finalized at a meeting held at the residence of former senior minister Aleem Khan who hosted a dinner at his residence in honor of the group members.
Aun Chaudhry, a close aide of Jahangir Tareen told a news channel on Wednesday that the name of the new party had been finalized and it would be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan with the name of ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’. Previously, the names of Pakistan Muslim League Jinnah and Awani Insaaf Party were also under consideration.
The party would be formally announced by JKT in the coming days and later it would be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan in order to participate in the upcoming elections. Sources told The Nation that JKT would be patron-in-chief of IPP while Aleem Khan would be the president, Aamir Mehmood Kiani would be the secretary general and Aun Chaudhry would be chief organizer of the new party. The names of other office bearers are also being finalized which may include many big political names who were part of PTI, the former ruling party. Meanwhile, in a significant political development, three senior PTI defectors including Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismael joined the JKT group. The development was confirmed when two former federal ministers, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismael were seen at a dinner hosted by Aleem Khan. Earlier in the day, more former PTI leaders met JKT and expressed their willingness to join his party. They include former advisor to previous chief minister, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani, ex-MPA Mumtaz Mehrvi, ex-MPA Mehar Irshad Kathia, ex-MPA Mian Usman Ashraf, Major (r) Khurram Rokhery from Mianwali, ex-MPA Dewan Azmat Muhammad Chishti. Aleem Khan and Aon Chaudhry were also present in the meetings. Meanwhile, former PTI leaders Hashim Dogar and Dr Murad Raas joined the JKT group. Few days back, both the leaders had announced to form their own political group comprising the PTI defectors and decided not to join any party especially the JKT group. However, after being connected by Jahangir Tareen, the former minister took no time to meet the latter and join his group on Wednesday. Already, over one hundred ex-MNAs and MPAs previously belonging to the PTI have already joined this group which keeps expanding every day with more and more PTI leaders leaving their mother party.