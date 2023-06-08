Thursday, June 08, 2023
JRAP, MUJ condemn threats to journalist

STAFF REPORT
2:06 PM | June 08, 2023
Regional

The Journalists Rights Association of Pakistan (JRAP) and Multan Union of Journalists (MUJ) on Wednesday condemned the issuance of life threats to Chief Editor Daily Baithak Multan Abdul Sattar Baloch and urged the police to take strict action against Hamid Awan.

In a statement, JRAP spokesman Faisal Karim stated that the government was claiming that the press and media were free but threats to living of the journalists are being issued.

He said that Multan police were reluctant to lodge the FIR as the accused is an influential person and it took more than one month for Multan police to lodge FIR and the police wants to quash the FIR to favour the influential accused.

He urged the federal as well as provincial governments to give greater attention to media-persons security.

MUJ General Secretary Mirza Ehtasham said that threats to senior journalist like Abdul Sattar Baloch was a serious matter and government must provide security to him.

He said that the threat to Baloch should be seen in the context of the rapidly increasing vulnerability of media persons. 

Multan police on May 21 registered a case against oil dealers for hurling life threats at Baloch.

Baloch, submitted a complaint before Cantonment police stating that the newspaper had covered a detailed story on illegal oil smuggling and contacted Khan Muhammad Yar and Custom Inspector Arshad Nadeem for their comments.

He said he had received a call from a person Hamid Awan who hurled threats of dire consequences and also threatened to kill him and set their newspaper office on fire.

He said the caller directed them not to contact Customs Department inspector Mr Nadeem and other smugglers Mr Yar. “I will shoot you in the head and will also set the office on fire,” the FIR available with an English daily newspaper states.

It states that the caller also said that he had killed three to four people in the past who tried to report their business.

The Cantonment police received the complaint on March 23 and conducted an investigation for a month and later registered the case under section 25-D of the Telegraph Act 1885 (Causing annoyance, intimidation and harassment) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

STAFF REPORT

Regional

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1686204497.jpg

