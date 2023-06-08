Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kashan reaches Ranking Tennis Championship finals

STAFF REPORT
June 08, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Kashan Tariq reached the men’s singles and U-17 finals of the Ranking Tennis Championship being played at Union Club. In the men’s singles semifinals, Kashan Tariq  beat Mazhar Hayat 6-1, 6-3. In the U-17 singles semifinals, Kashan Tariq beat Usman Khan 6-0, 6-0. In the U-13 singles semifinals, Escheele Asif  beat Arham Shehzad  0-4, 4-2, 10-8. In U-11 singles semifinals, Arsh Imran beat Syed M Sufyan 4-0, 4-2. In U-9 singles semifinals, Azan Imran beat Shanaya 10-2, 10-2 and Naayel Sohaib beat Qazi Ahyan Babar 10-1, 10-2. In the men’s doubles semifinals, Kashan Tariq/Mustafa Burney beat M Ali/Tahir 8-4

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023