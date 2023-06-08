Kashan reaches Ranking Tennis Championship finals

LAHORE - Kashan Tariq reached the men’s singles and U-17 finals of the Ranking Tennis Championship being played at Union Club. In the men’s singles semifinals, Kashan Tariq beat Mazhar Hayat 6-1, 6-3. In the U-17 singles semifinals, Kashan Tariq beat Usman Khan 6-0, 6-0. In the U-13 singles semifinals, Escheele Asif beat Arham Shehzad 0-4, 4-2, 10-8. In U-11 singles semifinals, Arsh Imran beat Syed M Sufyan 4-0, 4-2. In U-9 singles semifinals, Azan Imran beat Shanaya 10-2, 10-2 and Naayel Sohaib beat Qazi Ahyan Babar 10-1, 10-2. In the men’s doubles semifinals, Kashan Tariq/Mustafa Burney beat M Ali/Tahir 8-4