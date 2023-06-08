KMU starts online training to de-escalate violence in healthcare settings

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, in collaboration with the APPNA Institute of Public Health and ICRC, has announced the launch of an innovative online training program aimed at addressing violence management in healthcare settings. The course, part of the Healthcare in Danger project, offers 6 CME credit hours to healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other staff.

In a recent high-level meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, various stakeholders, including the Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) and hospital chairpersons, discussed the importance of the course. Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq emphasized the significance of creating awareness among healthcare workers and providing them with the necessary skills to ensure their safety during duty hours.

This unique online course, which is free of charge, aims to equip healthcare workers with the knowledge and tools to de-escalate and manage violence encountered in their workplaces. Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq highlighted that the course has been designed to address the specific challenges faced by healthcare workers, enabling them to protect their rights and lives and take appropriate legal actions against violence.

The course, lasting 6 hours, offers participants the opportunity to earn 6 CME credit hours and obtain their certificate upon completion.