Kuwait votes in opposition-led Parliament, one woman elected

KUWAIT CITY-Opposition lawmakers won a majority in Kuwait’s parliament with only one woman elected, results showed on Wednesday, after the Gulf state’s seventh general election in just over a decade. The opposition figures include Islamists and independent politicians not tied to the ruling family who are pushing for a raft of reforms.

The vote on Tuesday came after Kuwait’s constitutional court in March annulled the results of last year’s election -- in which the opposition made significant gains -- and reinstated the previous parliament elected in 2020.

Opposition lawmakers won 29 of the legislature’s 50 seats, according to results published by the official Kuwait News Agency. Only one woman was elected -- opposition candidate Janan Bushehri.

The make-up of the new parliament is very similar to the one elected last year and later annulled, with all but 12 of its 50 members retaining their seats. This has sparked concerns that the legislature may once again find itself locked in disputes with the cabinet, further deepening a political crisis that has delayed reforms and hampered growth.

Longtime speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim and Ahmed al-Saadoun, who replaced him last year, both returned to parliament. Saadoun is expected to run again for the post of speaker.