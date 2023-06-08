Lawyers oppose civilians' trial by military courts

The lawyer fraternity, while condemning the May 9 incidents, has said that trial of civilians should not be conducted by military courts; instead, anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) should conclude these trials within seven days.

The lawyer fraternity also called for the audio leaks inquiry commission to work independently and present its report to the government as per the terms of reference after verifying the veracity of the clips to let the public know the truth. The commission is headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The Supreme Court had suspended functioning of the three-man commission until challenges to its constitution were decided.

A joint meeting of vice chairmen, chairmen, executive committee and members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), PBC and provincial and Islamabad bar councils held a meeting and discussed the confrontation between parliament and the top court on constitutional and other issues.

The meeting, held in the office of PBC at the Supreme Court building, was chaired by PBC Vice Chairman Haroonur Rashid.

The lawyer bodies also stressed upon political parties to initiate the process of grand dialogue to continue democratic process in the country. The PBC said it was ready to play the role of a mediator.

They also called for withdrawing the apex court’s April 13 restraining order for Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 implementation.

It resolved that the Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Act, 2023, being beneficial legislation to provide a remedy to a common individual/general public, should not be suspended in any manner whatsoever.