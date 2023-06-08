Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC seeks record on petition against Dr Yasmin Rashid’s discharge from May-9 case

LHC seeks record on petition against Dr Yasmin Rashid’s discharge from May-9 case
Agencies
June 08, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought case record from police till June 8 on a peti­tion filed by the caretaker pro­vincial government challeng­ing the discharge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore) attack case. A division bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the petition filed by the government. A senior prose­cutor argued before the bench that the trial court discharged the PTI leader from the case in contradiction with the facts. He submitted that Dr Yasmin Rashid led the rally, which at­tacked the Jinnah House, but the court turned down request for physical remand and dis­charged her from the case de­spite available evidence.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023