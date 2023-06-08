May 9 events: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed sent to jail on judicial remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to the May 9 riots.

The former Punjab minister was presented before single-member bench of the Lahore anti-terrorism court ATC where the police requested the court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the police’s request and sent Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed to jail on judicial remand.

Moreover, an anti-terrorism court on Thursday sent Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, to jail on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Khadija Shah and other PTI women activists were produced before the ATC Lahore by police in the Jinnah House attack case.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) sought to extend the physical remand of PTI activists for more probe in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a violent protests of PTI workers.